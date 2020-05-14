29K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 504,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over an eight-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 9 was 29,308. While that was down from the 37,319 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from eight weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 8,694 new claims for the week ending May 9.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee increased slightly. There were 325,095 continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 9, which is an increase of about 3,500 from the previous week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE