28 positive COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee-Knoxville, chancellor says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville currently has 28 positive COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed Thursday.

Plowman said 20 of the 28 positive cases on campus are students, while the remaining eight cases are university employees. Officials said 155 people are currently self-isolating due to potential exposure.

Students started moving into dorms Sunday, August 9.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Chancellor @DondePlowman's live update for campus employees is beginning now. Head over to https://t.co/ZsAJ0WI2u7 to tune in. pic.twitter.com/AQsgqTdvbb — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) August 13, 2020

