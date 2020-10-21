26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sumner County Schools

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools have been holding class in-person for a month and a half. This week, they’re reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19, some of those cases are linked to Station Camp High School.

“We had our community performance yesterday night, or we were going to, and we got halfway through the day, and everything just stopped,” said Sophomore McKenzee Hales, who is now quarantined at home for 14 days after a fellow band member tested positive for the virus.

“My first block teacher, he was telling me how in his chorus class, he had 8 students that got sent home to quarantine, and there was a teacher that came in our class in second block, and told us that she had gotten the call to go home and quarantine and her entire class was getting out,” Hales explained, “Whenever I got sent up to the office, a lot of kids were up in the office.”

That was Tuesday, but one parent told News 2 he got a call Friday to keep his son at home for two weeks.

“My son and daughter, they’re twins, they’re seniors at Station Camp High School,” said Kevin Finch, “On Friday, I got an automated phone call saying that I had to isolate my son Jason for 14 days because of exposure to a student that tested positive for COVID. There was nothing about isolating my daughter, we got on the website to see if we had to isolate her or put the family in lockdown, and we could not find any information on that.”

One teacher told News 2 this is the third outbreak concern at the schools since they returned in person 5 days a week on September 8.

“All of my teachers have been very consistent and making sure we’re wearing my masks and everything, there’s Germ-X everywhere,” Hales said. “And in our band class… he found a way for us to all be spaced out… I feel pretty safe, I feel like they’re handling it the best they can.”

Last week, Sumner County Schools reported no new cases.

A spokesperson for the district could not confirm the number of cases at Station Camp High School, but said they are not considering closing any schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the Tennessee Health Department’s COVID-19 school dashboard, cases across the state are up from last week: 442 students tested positive across the state this week, compared to 255 last week and 266 staff members, compared to 179 last week.

