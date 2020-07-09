25K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 691,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 4 was 25,843 which was up slightly from the 22,256 new claims the previous week. Those numbers are still up significantly from the week ending March 14 when approximately 2,702 new unemployment claims were filed.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 256,645 for the week ending July 4, which was down more than 6,000 from the previous week.

