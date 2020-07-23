25K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 740,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 18 was 25,794. That was an increase from the 22,431 new claims the previous week, and the numbers were still up significantly from the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 243,405 for the week ending July 18, which is down by about 8,000 from the previous week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE