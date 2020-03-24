253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Tuesday morning.

The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Mayor Cooper said there will be a new emergency shelter opening on Thursday in Nashville. There are also nine public hand-washing stations to use.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Davidson County. That is an increase of 69 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir of the Metro Coronavirus task force said, “There has been an increase of 69 cases in the past 24 hours. As I said yesterday, I do not believe this number is going down.”

Of the confirmed cases, one patient has died from complications due to the Coronavirus. Four others remain hospitalized. 29 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining 219 cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Dr. James Hildreth said, “Teenagers have been vaping in large numbers. Some who vaped, had lung disease and were treated with a ventilator. So, we have reason to believe if they got infected with this virus, they would have severe lung disease.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential workers.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Don’t touch the T-zone of your face: your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

