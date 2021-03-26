250 cases of UK COVID variant, 9 ‘other’ variants confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of 250 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the U.K. COVID variant, as nine others have confirmed cases of another undisclosed variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night.

In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said there have been 250 cases of the B117 variant strain, known as the U.K. variant, over the last few months.

The department also revealed there has been one case of the B.1.351 variant strain of the coronavirus, more commonly known as the South African variant, reported in Tennessee.

There are also nine “other,” undisclosed variants that have been confirmed in Tennessee residents, according to the state; however, the department did not reveal which variant.

Health officials have said the U.K. variant is 30% to 70% more contagious, but there is no evidence that it is more lethal. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to “work well” against the variant, the Metro Public Health Department’s interim director, Dr. Gill Wright explained earlier in the year.

While studies have shown the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 72% efficacy rate in the U.S., that number is 57% in South Africa, where the “highly contagious” B.1.351 variant is dominant.

A third variant from Brazil has been detected in the U.S., but no cases have been confirmed in Tennessee, as of Thursday night.