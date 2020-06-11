21K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 603,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 6 was 21,417. While that was down slightly from the 22,784 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from 12 weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the Greater Memphis area where there were 5,905 new claims for the week ending June 6.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 292,234 for the week ending June 6, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week.

