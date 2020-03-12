Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
1  of  15
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Macon Christian Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled in Nashville amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SEC tourney cancelled

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

According to reports, the decision comes after many concerns about possible exposure to the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar