2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon have released a statement ahead of Saturday’s marathon, canceling it citing an increase in cases across the Metro.

“In meetings leading up to the event, the regional safety and health authorities were satisfied that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series’ proposed health and safety measures were well designed and that participants, staff, and the wider public would have been sufficiently protected from potential COVID-19 transmission. However, following a recent increase in cases across the greater Nashville region, we regret to share that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville event cannot take place in 2020…” the organizers said in part in a statement.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will now return on April 24 and 25, 2021. All registered participants of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon will be receiving an email with further details.