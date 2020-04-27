2020 Iroquois Steeplechase canceled amid continued COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
(Source: Iroquois Steeplechase)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, has been canceled for 2020, event organizers say.

According to the event’s page on Facebook, organizers are still planning a “citywide safer-at-home celebration to honor Nashville’s grand tradition in place of the race meet that was to take place on June 27.”

