2020 Iroquois Steeplechase canceled amid continued COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, has been canceled for 2020, event organizers say.

According to the event’s page on Facebook, organizers are still planning a “citywide safer-at-home celebration to honor Nashville’s grand tradition in place of the race meet that was to take place on June 27.”

For refund or ticket rollover information, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE