2020 Hermitage Gala canceled due to pandemic

Coronavirus

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Foundation announced The Hermitage Gala has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gala was scheduled to take place October 30. This year marks 175 years since Andrew Jackson died.

The Hermitage lost an estimated $2.2 million when the site closed for 12 weeks due to the pandemic. The foundation relies heavily on the gala for funding each year.

The Hermitage has launched a fundraising campaign called “Weathering the Storm” in hopes of making up for the economic loss.

Foundation leaders plan to resume the annual Hermitage Gala in October 2021.

