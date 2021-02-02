2020-21 TSSAA Cheer and Dance Championships to be conducted virtually

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Preparations are underway for the 2020-21 TSSAA Cheer/Dance Championships, which officials say will be conducted virtually this year.

According to a release from TSSAA, the change in format is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TSSAA championships recognize middle and high school cheer/dance teams in 35 different categories of competition. They are normally held in December of each school year.

There were discussions of holding the championships in person, but ultimately officials decided to host the event virtually.

Teams will film their routines in their own gym, football stadium or other space and upload the video file of their routine to Varsity TV.

Teams can do so on a smartphone or other camera. Then, a UCA/UDA trained panel of judges will score the routines. The deadline for video uploads is Wednesday, February 24.

The TSSAA says the event will be available on-demand beginning March 6 on Varsity TV.

For more information, click here.