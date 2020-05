NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirms more than two dozen inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office tells News 2 a total of 20 inmates tested positive, including six who are currently sick and 14 who have recovered.

In addition, nine employees tested positive, including six who have recovered and returned to work.

There are a total of 949 inmates currently at the jail.