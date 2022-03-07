NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday, the number of COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 6 million, two years after the virus made its way to the Volunteer State.

March 5, 2020, marked the day a Williamson County resident contracted the first Covid case in Tennessee. News 2 spoke with the chair of the Nashville COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Alex Jahangir, who said since then, over 206,000 people have tested positive in Music City alone, and 1,569 Nashvillians have died.

Dr. Jahangir said now, what’s different, is that we have a much clearer idea about this virus, and there are vaccines and treatments available. He said there’s much less to fear and that, “we can now just live with this virus.”

However, even though cases have dramatically decreased, what about when it comes to mental health and the effects from the last two years? Dr. Jahangir said there is still work to do.

“This has been emotionally and psychologically burdensome, we need to make mental health options available for people, we need to encourage our friends and families to get those services,” he said. “Even more so, each and every one of us is to have some level of sympathy and empathy and work with those around us as we start re-entering society and doing things that we were doing before this.”

Dr. Jahangir said the public should enjoy their summer, wear a mask if they desire, and know that the community is in a much better place two years later.