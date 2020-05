NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, WeGo officials told News 2 that two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish them both well in their recovery, and want to reassure you that we take the necessary steps to mitigate community spread among customers and other employees. WeGo Public Transit

