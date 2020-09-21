Two Jonathan’s Grille locations file federal lawsuit against Cooper, Metro Health over COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County business filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department Friday.

Attorney Kathryn T. Byrd, Johnson & Byrd, PLLC told News 2 the lawsuit was filed by two of seven locations of Jonathan’s Grille. Both locations are in Davidson County, the Germantown location and the Bellevue location.

The lawsuit was filed against Mayor Cooper and the Metro Health Department over the city’s restrictions to bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said they’ve incurred ‘significant monetary losses’ when the city closed all dine-in services. They said they’ll be forced to close if they are not allowed to operate at full capacity. Byrd released the following statement:

The significant monetary losses have also been a result of only being allowed to operate at 50% capacity and that they will likely be forced to close if these restrictions continue. My clients’ business model is not centered around take-out, rather patrons coming in, sitting down and being able to enjoy an upscale sports bar while watching their favorite games. The take out restrictions and the 50% capacity restrictions don’t only hurt them financially, but restrict them from establishing lasting customer relationships which they pride themselves on. Attorney Kathryn T. Byrd, Johnson & Byrd, PLLC

The lawsuit also mentioned email communications stating quote, “June 30th contact tracing was given a small view of coronavirus clusters. Construction and nursing homes causing problems

more than a thousand cases traced to each category, but bars and restaurants reported

just 22 cases.”

They’re seeking a federal restraining order.

News 2 reached out to the Mayor’s office, and they have no comment at this time.

The significant monetary losses have also been a result of only being allowed to operate at 50% capacity and that they will likely be forced to close if these restrictions continue.

My clients’ business model is not centered around take-out, rather patrons coming in, sitting down and being able to enjoy an upscale sports bar while watching their favorite games. The take out restrictions and the 50% capacity restrictions don’t only hurt them financially, but restrict them from establishing lasting customer relationships which they pride themselves on.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )