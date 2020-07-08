2 more TSA agents at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twelve TSA workers at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA reported two new positive cases Wednesday morning involving screening agents. The agency said at least one of them last worked at the airport on July 1.

The severity of their symptoms was not immediately released.

Three screening officers at Nashville International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Nine other TSA screening officers previously contracted the virus in March and April.

The TSA said 997 of its employees, both screeners and non-screeners, had tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March. The agency added 629 employees have recovered from the virus, while six have died.

