2-month-old among 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2-month-old is now counted among 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department announced Thursday the infant is the youngest patient in the county, with the oldest being 94 years old.

The total number of cases grew by 36 in the past 24 hours.

Of the confirmed cases, one patient has died from complications. Twelve others remain hospitalized and 52 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining 228 cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 3,338 tests performed in the county, 8.5% have returned as positive.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

