2 men charged for throwing party at ‘The Fashion House’ in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in hosting an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month.

Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Metro police said Tuesday night Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36, were each charged with three counts of violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring masks. All charges against the pair are class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Officers said Eubank and Mathews were reportedly out of the state Tuesday night, but were told to surrender on the outstanding warrants when they returned to Nashville. Jail records indicate Mathews later turned himself in and was officially booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning.

Metro’s Director of Law, Bob Cooper said last week his office and the office of District Attorney Glenn Funk would “pursue all available remedies,” if the organizers of the party were found to have violated the chief medical director’s public health orders.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper added that Metro Codes had confirmed through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website that The Fashion House was an active LLC operating out of 21B Fern Avenue. He said a Stop Use Order had been posted on the property for “illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district.”

