2 firefighters with Goodlettsville Fire Department test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two employees with the Goodlettsville Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department reported Monday two firefighters were diagnosed on Friday with the virus.

“We took steps to identify and notify people they were in contact with, send exposed personnel for testing, and re-clean the apparatus and Fire Hall. Confirmed positive members and those they had direct unprotected contact with, are observing quarantine precautions. We will be following CDC guidance for everyone’s return to work and adding an additional professional cleaning to the work place.” Fire Chief Kenneth Reeves

“Please keep these firefighters in your prayers and be confident that we are doing everything within our power to support them, keep the rest of the team healthy and continue the service we are honored to provide to you,” said Chief Reeves in a release.

Chief Reeves said the department decided to postpone its 4th of July BBQ fundraiser.

“We do not feel that the increased activity and personal interactions at the fire hall would be within everyone’s comfort zone at this new crossroads, and for a charitable effort, participation and assurances of safety are key.”

Refunds will be issued to anyone who has pre-paid and everyone that has pre-ordered will be contacted so they can make other arrangements for their 4th of July celebration.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)