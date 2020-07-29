2 employees at Smith Springs Elementary School test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two employees at Smith Springs Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) officials.

As a result of these employee tests, 18 staff members were advised to quarantine on July 21 based on the recommendation of the Health Department.

One of the employees who tested positive had a follow-up test that was negative. None of the other 18 employees have reported positive tests.

All employees are required to go through a screening process upon entering the building. They are also required to wear masks when around other people. In the event an employee tests positive, MNPS will work with the health department to identify anyone who was in close contact with that person, and they will be required to quarantine.

School nurses are being trained in order to assist with tracing efforts.

