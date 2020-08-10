2 employees at Christiana Middle School in Rutherford County test positive for COVID-19

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two employees at Christiana Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to James Evans, the Communications Director for Rutherford County Schools.

Evans released the following statement:

We have two employees at the school who have tested positive for COVID-19, we have two others who are exhibiting symptoms and 10 others who must complete a precautionary quarantine because they had close contact with those individuals. Those on quarantine include some members of the school’s administration and leadership team.

Evans went on to say they’ll be transitioning Christiana Middle School to all distance-learning starting the first day of school, August 13 through August 21. In-person students will be able to begin their classes at school starting Monday, August 24.

Now we know that this is going to cause an inconvenience for some parents and that many of you likely have questions about logistics, laptop check-outs, and other issues. The school’s principal, Dr. Kyle Nix, will be reaching out to all parents today to give you more specific information about the first week and a half of school.

Again, we know this will be a hardship for some parents but we want to ensure we are maintaining a safe learning environment for our students and employees. This temporary distance-learning scenario is part of our containment and mitigation plan for COVID-19.

Evans said the principal would be releasing a message shortly.

