2 Coffee Co. schools move to virtual-only learning through Nov. 6 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Schools announced on Wednesday Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Raider Academy will be distance-learning/virtual-only from October 29 through November 6. The move is due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the staff and students at the two schools.

An alert from the school district states all other schools in the district will be on their regular schedule of in-person instruction Monday through Thursday.

Coffee County Schools will remain distance-learning only throughout the district on Fridays.

The district’s teacher in-service day scheduled for November 3 due to the election is still in place. No in-person or virtual classes will meet on November 3.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )