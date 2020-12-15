2 Cheatham County schools transition to virtual learning

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County School District announced two of its schools will move to virtual learning due to a staff shortage related to COVID-19.

According to the district, the shortage stems from staff in quarantine. Starting Wednesday, December 16, Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy and Sycamore Middle School will move to virtual learning. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 5 with the start of the second semester.

Both schools will communicate with families and students about at-home instructions for students. The student daycare will communicate with families about their hours of operation.

Meals will be available for pickup on December 16. All extracurricular activities have been canceled.