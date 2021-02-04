2 patients with UK COVID variant in Tennessee identified as Nashville residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant reported in the state of Tennessee last month were both Nashville residents, the director of the Metro Public Health Department said Thursday.

During a weekly coronavirus news briefing, Dr. Gill Wright explained the two cases, which were confirmed Jan. 21 by the Tennessee Department of Health, were both in Nashville.

Dr. Wright said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to “work well” against the U.K. variant.

The variant is 30% to 70% more contagious, but there is no evidence that it is more fatal, he added.

The severity of the patients’ symptoms, as well as when and how they contracted the variant, were not immediately known.

While the variants from Brazil and South Africa have been detected in the U.S., the U.K. variant is the only one that has been confirmed in Tennessee.