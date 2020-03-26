1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Benton County has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s mayor.

Mayor Brett Lashlee said he was notified Wednesday night by the Tennessee Department of Health that a resident of Benton County had tested positive for COVID-19.

The person was “being isolated for protective health measures,” the mayor added.

No additional information was released about the patient.

“This is not unexpected,” Lashlee said in a statement. “Leaders at every level, including our local officials have been preparing for the mitigation of this risk and possible threat to our citizens.”

He added, “We understand anxiety is a natural response. I want to emphasize that we should not panic, nor lose faith in our community’s ability to meet this risk with adequate and effective measures for a sustained period of time.”

Lashlee urged anyone with specific questions about the coronavirus to call the Tennessee Department of Health Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 731-421-6782.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

