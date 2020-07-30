19K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 760,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 12 was 19,461. That was a decrease of 6,333 new claims the previous week, and the numbers were still up significantly from the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 242,397 for the week ending July 25, which is down by about 1,008 from the previous week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)