17 people test positive for coronavirus at Nashville nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 300 people have now been tested after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, according to the head of the Metro coronavirus task force.

During a Thursday morning news briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir said the Metro Public Health Department was alerted earlier this week that 17 people at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus.

Contract tracing immediately began and approximately 300 people were tested for COVID-19 as a result, Jahangir added.

The doctor did not indicate if all 17 people were residents or if the number included staff members.

Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is operated by CareRite, the same company that operates the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, where 21 residents have died since an outbreak at the facility one month ago.

