16 people cited on Broadway for violating Nashville’s mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued 16 civil citations Thursday to people on Broadway for violating Nashville’s mask mandate.

The department released the number Friday morning and said they also issued about 400 verbal warnings.

Police said they would increase their presence on Broadway over the weekend to ensure compliance with the Nashville health order requiring masks to be worn in public. They revealed three teams of eight officers will conduct walking patrols on Broadway from about 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, while another six will be on ATVs and conduct mobile enforcement, including stopping and citing “transpotainment” vehicles.

Violation of the mask mandate is considered a class C misdemeanor under state law. It is punishable by a fine of up to $50 and/or as many as 30 days in jail, the Metro Public Health Department said.

Metro police made their first arrest Wednesday night for a repeated violation of the mask mandate; however, the District Attorney retired the charges against the 61-year-old homeless man who officers said violated the order multiple times and refused to wear a face covering.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE