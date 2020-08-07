15 family members contract COVID-19, as of this week they have all recovered

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Tullahoma, 15 members of the same family fought and beat the Coronavirus, but it wasn’t easy.

Alton Hickerson Szabo spent nearly two months in a healthcare facility.

“I wouldn’t want nobody to have it,” said Szabo.

Szabo doesn’t know how he contracted the virus but knows he never wants it again. He spent about a month at Tennova Healthcare-Harton and another 20 days at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

He says he was hooked to a ventilator, couldn’t talk, and his kidneys started to shut down. He was then placed on dialysis for a few days.

“I got a bedsore,” said Szabo, “I was losing my hair in the back and I’m ’bout ready to get emotional, so I guess we better ask someone else a question right now.”

While Szabo collected his thoughts, we talked to his niece Nakyah Hickerson who contracted the virus as well.

“My brother, mom, uncle, I have about five cousins that had it, one cousin just got over it, the youngest one was five,” said Hickerson, “The symptoms were different. My number one symptom was throwing up I didn’t eat for two weeks when I had it, I was weak, I couldn’t talk, you really couldn’t breathe really.”

“I said how can y’all get back on the streets so quick and I go to the hospital and stay almost two months,” joked Szabo.

After months of madness, recovery at last. All 15 family members have recovered, with the last one recovering just last week.

“I’m glad I’m alive and here and my family is here,” said Szabo.

News 2 asked if he had anything else to add.

“I do,” he said, “Wear a mask.”

