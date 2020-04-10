13th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin Rehabilitation Center

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13th patient from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has died after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the nursing home, according to Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt.
Sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest hit counties. The EMS chief says half of the county’s cases are from the nursing home. More than 100 patients and employees from the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Let’s be the community that we can be in spite of the horrific circumstances that we are in right now,” Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said. “I think we’re the worst in the state of Tennessee when you talk about the number of deaths and how many people in our community actually have the COVID infection.”
The outbreak has prompted first responders to start taking their own temperatures and deep clean ambulances.
Mayor Holt said the nursing home did not handle the situation properly and added the situation put an extreme strain on the county’s healthcare system.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|14
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|44
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|9
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|15
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|34
|Davidson
|1,004
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|28
|Dyer
|14
|Fayette
|25
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|16
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|22
|Grundy
|17
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|98
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|21
|Haywood
|9
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|157
|Lauderdale
|7
|Lawrence
|11
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|18
|Madison
|47
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|31
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|79
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|82
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|70
|Rutherford
|203
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,006
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|34
|Sumner
|389
|Tipton
|39
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|2
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|32
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|288
|Wilson
|123
|Residents of other states/countries
|275
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (4/9/20)
|4,634
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|20
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)
|94
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: