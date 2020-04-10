13th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin Rehabilitation Center

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13th patient from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has died after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the nursing home, according to Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt.

Sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest hit counties. The EMS chief says half of the county’s cases are from the nursing home. More than 100 patients and employees from the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Let’s be the community that we can be in spite of the horrific circumstances that we are in right now,” Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said. “I think we’re the worst in the state of Tennessee when you talk about the number of deaths and how many people in our community actually have the COVID infection.”

The outbreak has prompted first responders to start taking their own temperatures and deep clean ambulances.

Mayor Holt said the nursing home did not handle the situation properly and added the situation put an extreme strain on the county’s healthcare system.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 20 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20) 94

