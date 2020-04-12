1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
1,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health said there are now 1,348 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

That is an increase of 92 in 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94-years-old.

Health officials have confirmed a total of 13 deaths in Davidson County.

Metro statistics show 13,985 tests administered so far, with 12,637 coming back negative. Positive results are at 9.6%.

