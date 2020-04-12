1,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health said there are now 1,348 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

That is an increase of 92 in 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94-years-old.

Health officials have confirmed a total of 13 deaths in Davidson County.

Metro statistics show 13,985 tests administered so far, with 12,637 coming back negative. Positive results are at 9.6%.

