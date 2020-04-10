12South church navigates ‘new normal’ for Easter Sunday amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It will be an abnormal Easter weekend for people all around the world as churches make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For several weeks, many churches have canceled in-person services for an unprecedented amount of time.

Midtown Fellowship 12South Pastor Elliott Cherry told News 2 the pandemic has been a time of learning, filled with questions, and everyone is wondering how to function in the “new normal.”

“Darkness and suffering doesn’t get the final word. In the middle of a quarantine and isolation, in the middle of a ton of questions that don’t have answers right now, we can actually celebrate and worship this Easter Sunday knowing that Jesus has already written the final chapter. We know how the story will end because of Easter. Coronavirus won’t win, death won’t win, darkness won’t win, isolation won’t win. Jesus has won.” Elliott Cherry, Leader Pastor at Midtown Fellowship 12th South

Church services have been moved to an online podcast and small groups are meeting virtually.

Cherry said pastors and church members are caring for the needs of people and the need is great.

“We’ve got small business owners losing their business, having to lay off people, we’ve got employees losing their jobs and wondering how they’re going to pay rent. We’ve got people being affected simply by being at home. You’re with your family or in isolation and you’re dealing with the loneliness or frustration of that. Economic, medical, health, personal, interpersonal, it’s affecting everybody,” explained Cherry.

While many are staying home, Cherry isn’t. He doesn’t want church members to feel they are in isolation.

Midtown Fellowship will host a Good Friday and Easter time of worship online.

The congregation is encouraged to watch virtually with a small group.

