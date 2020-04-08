1  of  18
11th person dies from Gallatin nursing home

Coronavirus

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said an 11th person has died from COVID-19 from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, bringing the county’s death toll to 20.

Sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest hit counties. The EMS chief says half of the county’s cases are from the nursing home. More than 100 patients and employees tested positive for COVID-19 there two weeks ago.

