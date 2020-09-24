11K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 852,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Sept. 19 was 11,313, an increase of more than 500 from the previous week, when 10,771 new claims were filed. The numbers were still up significantly from the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 152,195 for the week ending Sept. 19, which is down by about 10,000 from the previous week.

