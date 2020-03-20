1  of  42
110 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Davidson County

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Nashville and Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department, which releases its updated case numbers daily, said Friday the 110 cases involved people between the ages of 11 and 73. Of those cases, two people were hospitalized, 93 remained isolated at home with “mild and manageable symptoms,” while 15 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 110 cases in Davidson County, 53 were male, 53 were female and four were unknown.

County# of Cases
Anderson1*
Campbell1
Cheatham1
Cumberland1
Davidson110
Dyer1
Hamilton5*
Jefferson1
Knox2
Montgomery1
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4*
Sullivan 1
Sumner3
Williamson30
Wilson 1
Residents of other states/countries26
Unknown1
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)194

In an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus, the Nashville Board of Health approved a Declaration of Public Health Emergency during an emergency meeting Sunday night. The declaration called for the closure of all bars, defined as institutions whose primary business is alcohol service, while all restaurants would cut their maximum occupancy in half to create more space between customers.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases its case numbers daily at 2 p.m. As of Thursday’s update, there were at least 154 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

