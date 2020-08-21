110 active COVID-19 cases, 408 in isolation at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are over 100 active student cases and over 400 University of Tennessee students and employees in self-isolation, according to the latest data released by school health officials.

Of the 110 active cases reported by the university on Thursday, 103 are students and the remaining seven cases are employees. The university reported 28 positive cases on campus last Wednesday, with students representing 20 of the cases.

The university has reported 113 recovered cases since June 8.

There are now 408 people in self-isolation, an increase of 31 from Wednesday. The school reported 327 of the 408 isolations are students, with 240 living off-campus and 87 on-campus residents. There are now 81 university employees in self-isolation.

University of Tennessee fall semester classes began Wednesday, Aug. 19.

During an update Tuesday, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university traced a cluster of active cases to an off-campus party on Laurel Avenue that took place a week ago. The university defines a cluster as at least five connected cases or 20 people in self-isolation from one event.

Plowman warned that students that do not comply with university COVID-19 guidelines could face expulsion.

