Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

10th person dies from Gallatin nursing home, death toll in Sumner County now 18

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gallatin-center-for-rehab

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing (Source: Google StreetView)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tenth person has died from COVID-19 from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing bringing the county’s death toll to 18, according to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

Sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest hit counties. The EMS chief says half of the county’s cases are from the nursing home. More than 100 patients and employees tested positive for COVID-19 there two weeks ago.

The outbreak has prompted first responders to start taking their own temperatures and deep clean the ambulances.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories