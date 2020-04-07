10th person dies from Gallatin nursing home, death toll in Sumner County now 18

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tenth person has died from COVID-19 from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing bringing the county’s death toll to 18, according to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

Sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest hit counties. The EMS chief says half of the county’s cases are from the nursing home. More than 100 patients and employees tested positive for COVID-19 there two weeks ago.

The outbreak has prompted first responders to start taking their own temperatures and deep clean the ambulances.

