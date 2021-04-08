10K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 10,800 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, an increase of about 3,000 from the previous week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 3 was 10,847, up from the previous week when 7,598 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 41,505 for the week ending April 3, an increase of about 200 from the previous week, when there were 41,310 continued claims.

A total of 1,119,502 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.