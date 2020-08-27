10K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 806,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Aug. 22 was 10,998, which is 2,800 less than last week’s new claims of 13,806.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 191,204 for the week ending Aug. 22, which is down by about 13,000 from the previous week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )