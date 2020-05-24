102-year-old Memphis woman celebrates drive-thru birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A centenarian from West Tennessee celebrated her 102nd birthday on Saturday and had a great time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thelma Dallas

Cars lined up to honk in Thelma Dallas’ honor as part of her social distancing birthday party. Her family came from all around to drive by and wave hello. The family even taught Ms. Thelma how to use FaceTime to say hi to all of her grandchildren.

“To us, she is one of the greatest women ever,” said one of Thelma’s grandchildren, “She lived through the Great Depression, the Civil Rights struggles. My grandma made sure we were all raised properly and that we are all educated, so this means everything to us to be able to do this.”

Thelma has an extensive family that includes six children, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Happy Birthday Thelma Dallas from all of us at News 2!

