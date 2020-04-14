101st Airborne Soldiers deploy to aid COVID-19 effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – The 101st Airborne Division deployed Soldiers from Fort Campbell to New Jersey on April 14 to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Officials said around ten soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade, deployed. The Soldiers will help coordinate and support Army logistical efforts in the region.

The Soldiers are prepared to conduct operations in additional locations if necessary.

“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID. Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.” Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell has already deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE