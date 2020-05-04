100 people at Nashville Rescue Mission test positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One-hundred people at the Nashville Rescue Mission have tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing conducted last week, according to the head of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said the testing was the result of contact tracing after four people at a homeless shelter set up at the Nashville Fairgrounds were diagnosed with the virus last week.

It was determined the four people had also been at the Nashville Rescue Mission, so Jahangir said a decision was made to test all 601 people, staff included, at both the Nashville Fairgrounds facility and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

During a Monday morning news briefing, Dr. Jahangir said 19 people at the fairgrounds facility and 100 people at the rescue mission tested positive for COVID-19. One of the people with the virus at the rescue mission was hospitalized, Jahangir added.

Dr. Jahangir said 115 of the positive patients were being housed at the fairgrounds shelter in a building separate from the people who are not sick.

