1 million Tennesseans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has reached a vaccination landmark as one million Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Health says in addition to the one million people fully vaccinated against the virus, about 22 percent have received at least one dose.

‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely

available,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The hard work

and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us

reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH says the state is committed to ensure equity in its COVID-19 vaccination plan and has been working with community partners, faith leaders and health care advocates to help inform underserved populations throughout Tennessee.

Over half of Tennesseans over 60 years of age have received their first dose, and nearly two-thirds of Tennesseans over the age of 70 have received their first doses, according to TDH.

Over the past month, TDH says the state’s Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9 percent to 12.9 percent and the state’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5 percent to 15 percent.

“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly,

minority and underserved populations,” Piercey said. “At this point in the vaccine roll out, we

are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health

department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”

TDH says the following counties have the highest vaccine administration per 100,000 population in Tennessee:

Unicoi – 33,186

Trousdale – 32,706

Hancock – 32,122

Moore – 27,194

Madison – 26,312

Marshall – 25,548

Monroe – 25,179

Henry – 24,959

Sullivan – 24,611

Pickett – 24,590

Unicoi, Hancock and Madison are among the state’s 35 counties with highest social vulnerability index values, meaning these counties may struggle to recover from adversity, according to TDH. The 35 counties are given additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines, beyond their population-based allocation, so those counties could move through Tennessee’s eligibility phases more quickly and protect their high-risk communities.

Click here to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Those who need help scheduling their appointments should call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301.