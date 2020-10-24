1 Cheatham County School District bus route cancelled due to ‘COVID-19 precautions’

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bus route for the Cheatham County School District (CCSD) will not be running again until mid-November due to COVID-19 precautions, according to the CCSD Facebook page.

The post said that bus route 14 will not run until at least Monday, November 16. Students who ride this route and attend East Cheatham Elementary School, Sycamore Middle School and Sycamore High School are affected.

School officials said there are two options for families:

Families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their child(ren) to and from school on these days. Families will need to participate in virtual learning on these days. If you choose the virtual learning option, then please reach out to your child’s school for further academic instructions.

To learn more or contact CCSD, click here.

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are moving forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE