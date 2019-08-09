9 health hacks to help your kids this school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC is sharing health hacks just in time to help with back to school success. The list from the world’s health organization features nine handy steps to keep your kids healthy and safe as the school year starts.

Some of them may seem obvious, like washing hands or eating well, but they also say parents need to keep an eye out for injuries kids may sustain during school hours – like concussions.

Other helpful tips include keeping an eye on your child’s sense of belonging.

You can see the full list on the CDC’s website here.