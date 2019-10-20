Halloween Fun: The Blood Bath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) The Halloween season is upon us and the team at Wash 37135 is getting ready to celebrate.

You can experience ‘The Blood Bath’ and wash your car at night.

Organizers say they will be playing all of your favorite spooky tunes to create a frightening fun family atmosphere.

The ‘goblins’ at the pay stations will be handing out candy to all of the visiting ghosts.

Families can enjoy the interactive experience inside the ‘Haunted Tunnel’ with a mesmerizing light show.

On Saturday, October 26th, from 6 pm- 10 pm they will have a premium wash for $10.

