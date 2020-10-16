Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: ‘Ghosts in the Grove’ at Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — ‘Ghosts in the Grove’ has been going on for ten years now in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center and the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

It will be held for two nights: Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17.

“We’ve got a lot of activities for Friday and Saturday night,” explained Gwen Scott, coordinator for Fiddlers Grove. “The event starts at seven. We are booking tours every fifteen minutes so people will know when they should be here. We will run until 9 O’Clock.”

“We are going to have the Ghostbusters, the Tennessee Ghostbusters. They will be here with all their ghost-hunting gear.”

“And Mr. Marshmallow Man will be here.”

And Saturday night, local comedian “Scufflemoss Treemen,” Murfreesboro’s own Forest Troll wants you to join him for music spotlights, wholesome memes, and bedtime stories.

“We’ve got something for the little kids,” explained Scott. “We’ll have a safe movie for them. There’s also going to be something for people who like a little bit of gore.”

And of course, this year there are precautions for COVID-19.

“As far as COVID, yes, we are certainly watching everything that we do,” said Scott. “We’re limiting the tours to twenty people. We’re asking people to wear masks. We will have hand sanitizers everywhere. Of course, families can be together, but we’re asking others to be six feet apart. We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe.”

For more information and to book a time, go to their website. You can also learn more at their Facebook page.