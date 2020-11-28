Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: A Christmas photo opportunity at ROK Farms Venue

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — If your family is like most, you are getting ready to mail out Christmas cards over the next several weeks.

If you are looking for a classic Tennessee setting to take that family picture, you might check out ROK Farms Venue in Lewisburg, Tennessee. The farm has been in the Klaren family for 200 years and they are making it available to the public.

Courtesy of “God’s Alluring Creations Photography”

“My Dad had the idea to pull over some old trucks we had on the farm and set up a kind of Christmas scene on the back of the truck,” explained Bo Klaren of ROK Farms Venue.

“And then we have a general storefront look, there’s a Santa wagon. It’s an old Amish cart, but it has ‘Santa’s wagon’ on the side of it and it’s being pulled by a John Deere tractor.”

“We have a bench with a cow rug in front of it. And then we have another bench on the other side of the silo door, and an old truck, and then another old tractor.”

“You can bring your own camera and take your own pictures, or you can bring a photographer to come out and take pictures of you.”

Courtesy of “God’s Alluring Creations Photography”

With people having been cooped up for so long because of COVID-19, it’s a great way to get outside and enjoy time with your family.

The Klaren family also makes vintage furniture, which is incorporated in the props.

The cost is $20 per family, and if you bring your own photographer that is also $20.

For more information and directions, visit their Facebook page.